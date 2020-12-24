Kerala govt announces second 100-day programme

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the second 100-days programme for the state which entails the start or completion of Rs 10,000 crores development works in the state. The Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed through a press note: "Rs 10,000 crores development works will be started or completed in the second 100-days programme in the state under the 100-days programme. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government is keeping its promises given to people. Out of 600 promises offered in the election manifesto, 570 have been completed."

The Kerala Government had implemented the first 100-days programme from September to December 10. "This programme was planned as an intervention to boost the state's economy," the CMO further informed. (ANI)