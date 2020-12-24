Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan lawmakers approve imports of additive-fed U.S. pork

Taiwan's parliament on Thursday approved measures that pave the way for imports of U.S. pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive, despite objections by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party which says the move is a health risk.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:33 IST
Taiwan lawmakers approve imports of additive-fed U.S. pork
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan's parliament on Thursday approved measures that pave the way for imports of U.S. pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive, despite objections by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party which says the move is a health risk. President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August to permit imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, banned in the European Union and China, has roiled Taiwan politics.

The KMT has staged noisy protests and flung pig entrails in parliament on one occasion last month to protest against the plans. The government says nobody will be forced to eat the pork and that the move brings Taiwan into line with international norms. Major Taiwanese food firms have already pledged not to sell pork made with ractopamine.

But with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party having a majority in parliament, the KMT was never going to be able to block the administrative measures that allow ractopamine pork. "Ractopamine pork is poison pork," KMT lawmaker Lai Shyh-bao told parliament, holding up a large sign reading the same message.

Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters the government would protect people's health. "We have seen that importers have publicly said they will not import ractopamine pork," he added.

The KMT cancelled plans for public protests against the decision outside parliament after Taiwan reported on Tuesday its first locally-transmitted COVID-19 case since April. The issue is extremely sensitive for Taiwan's government as the United States is the Chinese-claimed island's most important international backer and supplier of arms.

Taiwan's government hopes the easing of U.S. pork imports will pave the way for a long-hoped for free trade deal with Washington. The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan has decried "disinformation" from politicians about food safety. Pork is Taiwan's most popular meat, with average per capita consumption of around 40 kg. Most pork consumed in Taiwan is domestically reared.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt comes up with plan to improve public healthcare facilities

With an aim to put Karnataka on top in terms of public healthcare in the country, the state government on Thursday has come up with a detailed plan to upgrade facilities at sub-health centres and tertiary health centres where people can ava...

Laptops, desktop sales see 'renaissance;' shortages won't ease until 2022

The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers in 2020 at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007, and manufacturers still are months away from fulfilling outstanding orders, hardware industry executives and analysts said.Re...

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Cybersecurity providers including FireEye Inc and Microsoft Corp could not prevent a huge network breach disclosed this month by numerous U.S. agencies and companies, yet their shares are soaring for a second straight week.The months-long p...

12-yr-old Indian in Guinness World Record for identifying most aeroplane tails in UAE

A 12-year-old Indian boy in the UAE has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records by identifying the most aeroplane tails in a minute, media reports said on Thursday. Siddhant Gumber, an Abu Dhabi-based homeschooled boy who identified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020