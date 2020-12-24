Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team led by DIG, Garhwal to bring rape-murder accused to book: Minister

A team headed by the DIG, Garhwal will be set up to look into the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Haridwar recently and bring the culprits to book, the Uttarakhand Assembly was told on Thursday. The girl was raped and murdered in Haridwar on Sunday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:53 IST
Team led by DIG, Garhwal to bring rape-murder accused to book: Minister

A team headed by the DIG, Garhwal will be set up to look into the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Haridwar recently and bring the culprits to book, the Uttarakhand Assembly was told on Thursday. Making the announcement during a discussion on the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said the government wants capital punishment for the perpetrators of the brutal crime.

''A team led by the DIG, Garhwal is being set up to take further action in the case. The team will not only probe the case, but will also do its regular monitoring,'' he said. One of the accused has already been arrested while the reward money on the head of the other, who is on the run, has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs one lakh in a bid to expedite his arrest, Kaushik said.

He reiterated that the case will be heard in a fast-track court for the sake of speedy justice. The girl was raped and murdered in Haridwar on Sunday. Her body was found from the godown of a readymade garment shop located in the same colony where she lived a day later, sparking tension in the area with the locals vandalising the shop.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt comes up with plan to improve public healthcare facilities

With an aim to put Karnataka on top in terms of public healthcare in the country, the state government on Thursday has come up with a detailed plan to upgrade facilities at sub-health centres and tertiary health centres where people can ava...

Laptops, desktop sales see 'renaissance;' shortages won't ease until 2022

The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers in 2020 at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007, and manufacturers still are months away from fulfilling outstanding orders, hardware industry executives and analysts said.Re...

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Cybersecurity providers including FireEye Inc and Microsoft Corp could not prevent a huge network breach disclosed this month by numerous U.S. agencies and companies, yet their shares are soaring for a second straight week.The months-long p...

12-yr-old Indian in Guinness World Record for identifying most aeroplane tails in UAE

A 12-year-old Indian boy in the UAE has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records by identifying the most aeroplane tails in a minute, media reports said on Thursday. Siddhant Gumber, an Abu Dhabi-based homeschooled boy who identified...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020