Farmers' protest: If laws were changed by blocking roads, country would go into 'anarchy' mode, says Bihar Dy CM

By Ashoke Raj As the farmers have decided to continue their protest until the government repeals three agricultural laws, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said that if laws were changed by blocking roads, the country would go into a "mode of anarchy".

"Some leaders of Punjab are protesting at the borders but they are not leading the entire country, they are only representing two states. If any law is changed this way, the country will go into a mode of anarchy," Prasad told ANI in his first visit to Delhi after being sworn in as the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. Highlighting the Centre's effort to hold talks with the protesting farmers to resolve their grievances, he said: "The government is repeatedly saying that if you have demands that are in the interest of the farmers, then negotiate. The Centre is showing a lot of heartiness in this matter."

He asserted that any law cannot be changed by blocking roads. "If this law is to change through road blocking, then any law can be changed by road blocking. This is not fair, our government is working in the interest of farmers." Prasad further took a jibe at the opposition leaders in Bihar, who had earlier come out in support of the farmers, saying that although leaders in Bihar were agitated, the farmers themselves were not.

"Some leaders of Bihar may be agitated but farmers of Bihar are not. Some politicians in Bihar are unable to exit the exit poll syndrome," he said. The farmers' protest entered day 29 on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the government today asked the farmer unions to give them a time and date for next round of discussions that will be held in Vigyan Bhawan with ministers.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)