Woman jumps into well with three children in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her three children by jumping into a well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Vimla Mali (30), her daughters Komal (7) and Radhika (4), and son Chhetar (2), they said.

Mali left her house with her children on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered from a well in Ramsar village in Ajmer's Nasirabad area on Thursday morning, the police said. According to preliminary investigation, Mali was not mentally stable, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

