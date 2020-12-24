Left Menu
J-K LG holds latest online public grievance hearing session

The objective of the initiative - LGs Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing, is to hold one-to-one interaction with the individuals from across the UT every month selected randomly, and take stock of their issues for prompt redressal.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday held his latest round of public grievance hearing for first-hand appraisal of people's issues in the Union territory through virtual mode in which he commended the improvement in grievance disposal rate. He was informed by officials that overall disposal of grievances has increased from 52 per cent in the first hearing and 66 per cent in the second one to 79 per cent in the third round of ''LG's Mulaqaat''. Sinha expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the performance and increase in the rate of grievance disposal.

He directed the administration at all levels to put in dedicated efforts for grievance redressal to meet the expectations of the people. Through the ''LG's Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing'', an institutionalised mechanism has been laid for making the grievance redressal mechanism prompt, robust, responsive and more efficient, Sinha said.

At the same time, the performance efficiency of online grievance redressal system is also being monitored so that requisite measures can be taken to achieve the desired results on the ground, he added. He underscored the importance of constantly making improvements in the grievance redressal mechanism to ensure people get effective citizen-centric governance.

Sinha also reviewed the implementation of directions passed during the earlier interactions. The objective of the initiative - “LG's Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing”, is to hold one-to-one interaction with the individuals from across the UT every month selected randomly, and take stock of their issues for prompt redressal.

It also provides an important feedback on the working of the administration that opens the window for making improvements in the working of the government, the Lt Governor further said..

