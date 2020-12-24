2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir Thursday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation. In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained..