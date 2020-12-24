Left Menu
The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia, barely two days after a group of farmers here allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattars convoy and hurled sticks at it.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:52 IST
Two days after farmers block CM's convoy, Ambala SP shifted

The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia, barely two days after a group of farmers here allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it. Kalia was posted the Ambala SP over three months ago. According to an official statement, Kalia will be replaced by Hamid Akhtar, who till now held the charge of the SP (Security), CID.

Now, Kalia has been appointed the CID’s SP (Security), it said. On Wednesday, the Haryana Police had booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, a day after people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked the chief minister’s convoy and hurled sticks at it. A group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City. The CM was was in the city to address public meetings in support of the party's candidates for the upcoming civic body polls.

Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time. They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles..

