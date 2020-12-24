Left Menu
Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Johnson: India

UK Foreign Secretary Raab visited India last week ostensibly to prepare ground for Johnsons trip.The UK Prime Minister has accepted the very generous invitation to attend Indias Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in January which is a great honour, Raab had said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:52 IST
Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Johnson: India

India on Thursday said it was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit here next month, amid reports that the trip may not be possible because of the rapidly-spreading mutated version of the coronavirus in the UK. ''We had invited the prime minister of the UK as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day parade in 2021. When UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was here, he had publicly confirmed his acceptance. So we look forward to welcoming the prime minister here,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He was asked at a media briefing about reports that it may not be possible for Johnson to visit India next month. UK Foreign Secretary Raab visited India last week ostensibly to prepare ground for Johnson's trip.

''The UK Prime Minister has accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations (as chief guest) in January which is a great honour,'' Raab had said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

