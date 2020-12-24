Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL85 DL-FARMERS-GOVT Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter New Delhi: Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of the three recent farm laws in the agenda to resume the parley. CAL12 PM-2NDLD VISVABHARATI PM says Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' amid row over denial of V-B invite to Mamata Santinekatan (WB): Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision is the essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational institutions.

DEL75 VIRUS-VP-STRAIN New COVID strains found in UK, S Africa less likely to change efficacy of under development vaccines: Vice Prez informed New Delhi: The new strains of SARS-Cov-2 found in the United Kingdom and South Africa recently are less likely to change the efficacy of the vaccines under development, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was informed on Thursday by a senior scientist. DEL77 MEA-SINOINDIA-SHIP Two ships with 39 Indians on board not yet allowed to unload cargo by China: India New Delhi: India on Thursday said two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo though some other ships have managed to do so.

DEL79 CONG-LD FARMERS PROTEST Rahul meets Prez over farm laws, alleges democracy only 'imaginary' in India New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the government over farm laws, the Congress petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the legislations, with Rahul Gandhi alleging that democracy is only ''imaginary'' in the country now. DEL83 PM-LD METRO PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28, launch NCMC for Delhi Metro's Airport Line New Delhi: In an advance New Year's gift to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday.

MDS20 TL-VIRUS-UK-RETURNEES 7 UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in Telangana, hospitalized Hyderabad: Seven people who returned here recently from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 and their swab samples have been sent for screening to ascertain if they carry the new variant of the coronavirus detected there, a senior Telangana Health official said on Thursday. LEGAL: LGD18 DL-COURT-AIRLINES Delhi court convicts SriLankan Airlines for not having ICC to address sexual harassment New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted SriLankan Airlines for violating Indian law by not having an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address the matters of sexual harassment at the workplace.

LGM3 KL-COURT-GOLD-SIVASANKAR ED files charge sheet against suspended IAS officer Sivasankar in gold smuggling case Kochi: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar ''knowingly assisted'' other key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money trail in the racket, alleged in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a special court here on Thursday. BUSINESS: DEL48 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rallies 21 paise to 73.55 per US dollar Mumbai: Climbing for the second straight session, the rupee darted up 21 paise to end at 73.55 against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities.

FOREIGN: FGN28 PAK-LD SAEED Pak court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to over 15 years in jail in one more terror financing case Lahore: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. By M Zulqernain FGN34 UK-LD BREXIT UK, EU clinch post-Brexit free trade agreement, hail biggest bilateral deal London: The deal is done, Downing Street in London and European Union (EU) officials in Brussels confirmed on Thursday as both sides managed to thrash out a post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) just days before the December 31 deadline. By Aditi Khanna..