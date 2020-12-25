Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK

The UK parliament is expected to approve the deal in the coming days, but the agreement will have to be applied provisionally, since the EUs legislature can only give its consent next month at the earliest.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:08 IST
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK

European Union ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the massive free-trade deal the bloc struck with Britain that should kick off next next week when the acrimonious Brexit divorce process finally comes to an end. After the deal was announced on Thursday, EU nations already showed support for the outcome and it was expected that they would unanimously back the agreement, a prerequisite for its legal approval.

Speedily approving the deal is essential, since a transition period during which Britain continued to trade by EU rules despite its January 31 departure from the bloc runs out on New Year's Day. Without a trade deal, it would have acerbated chaos at the border where checks on goods will have to be increased since Britain is fully out of the 27-nation bloc. The UK parliament is expected to approve the deal in the coming days, but the agreement will have to be applied provisionally, since the EU's legislature can only give its consent next month at the earliest. There, too, approval is expected.

The strong show of unity is testament to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who has worked relentlessly to keep all EU nations and the groups within the EU parliament in the loop of developments throughout the torturous negotiations. It took more than three years of wrangling before Britain left the bloc's political structures last January. Disentangling the two sides' economies and reconciling Britain's desire for independence with the EU's aim of preserving its unity took months longer.

Both sides now claim the 2,000-page agreement protects their cherished goals. Britain said it gives the UK control over its money, borders, laws and fishing grounds. The EU says it protects the EU's single market and contains safeguards to ensure that Britain does not unfairly undercut the bloc's standards..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...

Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar blames minister Sudhakar for night curfew decision

The Congress partys Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed the idea to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus was that of state health minister Dr K Sudhakar and not Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He was reacting to the Yediy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020