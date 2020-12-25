Left Menu
Farmers ransack venue of BJP event in Bathinda: Police

While some farmers present at the venue claimed the ransacking was the handiwork of anti-social elements and not peasants, BJP leaders sought police action against them.An investigation in the matter is underway, the police said..

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:02 IST
A group of farmers on Friday ransacked the venue of an event organised here by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, leaving at least five party workers injured, police said. However, some farmers at the venue claimed anti-social elements and not peasants were behind the incident.

Some people were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the event venue at Amrik Singh Road when a group of farmers reached there shouting slogans and ransacked the place. They broke chairs and the LED system, the police said. Women, children and the elderly fled to nearby shops for safety. The police rushed to the spot and resorted to mild baton charge to control the situation, they said.

Bathinda BJP chief Vinod Gupta and state BJP legal cell co-convener Ravinder Gupta, among others, sustained minor injuries in the melee. While some farmers present at the venue claimed the ransacking was the handiwork of anti-social elements and not peasants, BJP leaders sought police action against them.

An investigation in the matter is underway, the police said..

