Man held on rape charge
Police here on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman, an official saidThe woman was allegedly raped by Vikram Singh 28 after promising marriage, police said. On the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the youth was arrested on Friday, police said, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:25 IST
The woman was allegedly raped by Vikram Singh (28) after promising marriage, police said. The woman had given a complaint on Thursday. On the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the youth was arrested on Friday, police said, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of love affair, said officiating in-charge of the Gazipur police station, RB Singh.PTI COR SAB RDKRDK
