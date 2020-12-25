Man held on rape charge

Police here on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman, an official said

The woman was allegedly raped by Vikram Singh (28) after promising marriage, police said. The woman had given a complaint on Thursday. On the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the youth was arrested on Friday, police said, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of love affair, said officiating in-charge of the Gazipur police station, RB Singh.