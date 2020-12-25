Left Menu
Man held for opening back accounts on forged documents, routing Rs 9 cr black money

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening seven bank accounts with forged documents and routing black money to the tune of Rs nine crore through them during the demonetisation drive, police said on Friday. During demonetization, the accused opened bank accounts on the basis of forged documents to route black money of others on commission basis, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:39 IST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening seven bank accounts with forged documents and routing black money to the tune of Rs nine crore through them during the demonetisation drive, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Shahdara, they said. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Income Tax officer, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that from November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016, around Rs nine crore was deposited in seven bank accounts opened by the same person using forged documents, police said. During demonetization, the accused opened bank accounts on the basis of forged documents to route black money of others on commission basis, police added. During investigation, police found that the seven account holders was carrying out business activities from an address at Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. On the basis of the photographs available in the KYC documents, one of the occupants was identified as Gaurav Singhal, who gave his statement to the police. In his statement, he admitted to have prepared fake IDs -- voter cards and pan cards -- for opening various bank accounts in which a large amount of cash was deposited during demonetization, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the original account opening forms of all the seven bank accounts were taken on record. It was found that all the accounts were opened using two names -- Yogesh Kumar and Rahul Jain, the officer said. The forms revealed that Singhal had used his own photographs in all the four accounts and pictures of unknown people in the remaining three accounts, police said. The KYC documents indicated that four of the accounts were opened after giving the address at Vishwas Nagar. The investigation further revealed that the election ID-card used to open the seven accounts were fake, they said. Police also found that mobile number mentioned on six forms was in the name of Singhal. The majority of withdrawal or transfer had taken place through mobile banking and internet banking, which was activated on the mobile number of Singhal, the officer said

''On Tuesday, the accused was arrested from a PG accommodation in Naveen Shahdara,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

