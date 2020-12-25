Man hacked to death by wife's kin

Palakkad, Dec 25 (PTI): In a suspected case of honour killing, a 27-year-old man, who had got married hardly three months ago, was hacked to death by his wife's relatives in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday evening, police said. An officer of the Kuzhalmannam police station said the bride's father and uncle are suspected to be the assailants.

They are absconding. The man was waylaid and attacked.

The woman belongs to a higher caste, according to police..