KPC demands inquiry into thrashing of journalists by Army

Journalists covering the function, Jashn-e-Baramulla, organised by the Army in the north Kashmir district -- where Bollywood actor Amisha Patel was the chief guest -- alleged that the scribes were abused and at least three of them were thrashed by the soldiers.While Army officials did not comment on the incident, the KPC sought an inquiry.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:23 IST
Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Friday demanded an inquiry into the alleged thrashing of three journalists by the Army during a function in Baramulla district and asked the force to take stern action against those found guilty. Journalists covering the function, 'Jashn-e-Baramulla', organised by the Army in the north Kashmir district -- where Bollywood actor Amisha Patel was the chief guest -- alleged that the scribes were abused and at least three of them were thrashed by the soldiers.

While Army officials did not comment on the incident, the KPC sought an inquiry. “The Kashmir Press Club notes with concern the incident that has taken place with three video journalists during an event in north Kashmir today and calls for a probe into the matter,” the club said in a statement.

It said the club received several calls by the anguished local journalists that the scribes were thrashed by soldiers while covering the function. As per them, the incident took place without any provocation when they were trying to get a sound byte of the Bollywood actor on the sidelines of the function, the KPC said.

The club terms the incident very unfortunate and urges the Army authorities to inquire into the matter and take stern action against those found guilty, the statement said..

