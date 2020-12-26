Left Menu
Graft case: Ex-Baran district collector sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here on Friday sent a former Baran district collector to 14-day judicial custody, two days after he was arrested on corruption charges. The court sent him to the judicial custody till January 14, Anti-Corruption Bureau ASP C P Sharma said on FridayHe said the ACB will now approach the court for Raos lie-detection test.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:19 IST
A court here on Friday sent a former Baran district collector to 14-day judicial custody, two days after he was arrested on corruption charges. On Thursday, the court had remanded Indra Rao in one-day police custody after which he was produced in the court. The court sent him to the judicial custody till January 14, Anti-Corruption Bureau ASP C P Sharma said on Friday

He said the ACB will now approach the court for Rao’s lie-detection test. Rao was removed from his post after his personal assistant was held taking a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh on December 9

Rao was awaiting posting orders when he was arrested on Wednesday. Earlier this month, a petrol pump dealer in Baran had lodged a complainant with the ACB, alleging that Rao's PA had demanded a bribe of Rs. 2.40 lakh from him for the issuance of a no-objection certificate and the renewal of the land lease.

