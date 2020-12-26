Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP sources: Human remains found near Nashville explosion

Authorities have said they believe the blast was intentional.The citys police chief said officers responded to a report of a shots fired before discovering the RV that was blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 26-12-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 04:01 IST
AP sources: Human remains found near Nashville explosion

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Authorities have said they believe the blast was intentional.

The city's police chief said officers responded to a report of a shots fired before discovering the RV that was blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward..

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emaile...

BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

The BBC said on Friday it obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union, noting that it went beyond the EUs trade accord with Canada.The 1,246-page document includes about 800 page...

Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints

A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely shared social media posts days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a full external review into her treatment. Dr. Susan Moor...

Frenchman has tested positive for new coronavirus variant

A Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London has tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, the French Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.The ministry said that the case - the first in France - had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020