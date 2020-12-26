Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico arrests 4 people over 2018 crash that killed Puebla governor

Alonso, a member of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), had taken office just a few days before the fatal crash, which also killed the two pilots of the helicopter and an assistant of Moreno Valle.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 04:25 IST
Mexico arrests 4 people over 2018 crash that killed Puebla governor

Mexican authorities said on Friday they detained four people in connection with a helicopter crash two years ago that killed the governor of the central state of Puebla, Martha Alonso, and her husband, Rafael Moreno Valle, a senator and former governor.

On December 24, 2018, their helicopter came down shortly after taking off from Puebla, headed to Mexico City. The Puebla Attorney General's office said the three men and one woman arrested are being investigated for homicide and making false statements, without offering further details.

The four worked at Rotor Flight Services, a company that had a role in the functioning of the helicopter. Alonso, a member of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), had taken office just a few days before the fatal crash, which also killed the two pilots of the helicopter and an assistant of Moreno Valle.

Also Read: U.S. attorney general slams Mexican bill targeting foreign agents

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emaile...

BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

The BBC said on Friday it obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union, noting that it went beyond the EUs trade accord with Canada.The 1,246-page document includes about 800 page...

Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints

A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely shared social media posts days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a full external review into her treatment. Dr. Susan Moor...

Frenchman has tested positive for new coronavirus variant

A Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London has tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, the French Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.The ministry said that the case - the first in France - had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020