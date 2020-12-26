Left Menu
Army organises cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla, actor Ameesha Patel takes part

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organised the cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla to promote the talent of youth.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:42 IST
Actor Ameesha Patel performs at the event in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo; ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organised the cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla to promote the talent of youth. Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel also attended the event and performed on the title track of her debut movie "Kaho Na Pyar Hai" with participants on the stage.

The event also marked the starting of Chillai Kalan period. Many participants gave breath-taking performances in the Kashmir's Got Talent and mesmerised the locals with their singing, cultural dance, folk music and mimicry. The K9 warriors from the Army Dog Unit displayed their obedience and guarding prowess which left the audiences in awe.

The enthusiastic and overwhelming response in the winter chills by the local population, including the youth spread melody and harmony in Baramulla and highlighted the rapport between Jawans and Awaam (public). Major General Virandra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, told ANI, "The aim is to give a platform to youth so that they can chase and achieve their dream."

Speaking to ANI, Ameesha Patel said, "Kashmir is a heaven. If there is a piece of heaven that is sent on Earth it is Kashmir. Everything here is a dream land like poetry." "We have to encourage youth here who are enthusiastic and talented. In such cultural events, girls are given equal opportunities for which we all feel proud," she said.

Thanking the army, Patel said, "If there is happiness on our faces and if we are safe in our homes, it is only because of them who are fighting continuously for our security." A participant at the event said, "It was a two-day event held on December 24 and 25. "It is a great step to showcase the talent of locals. The artists will benefit a lot from this," he added. (ANI)

