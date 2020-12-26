One dead, 2 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi
One person died while two were rescued when a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri, Delhi on Saturday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and people were rescued by breaking the doors of the manufacturing unit.
More details are awaited. (ANI)