Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead, 2 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi

One person died while two were rescued when a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri, Delhi on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST
One dead, 2 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One person died while two were rescued when a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri, Delhi on Saturday morning.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and people were rescued by breaking the doors of the manufacturing unit.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Coronavirus claimed 312 cops, infected 28,500 in 2020 By Dnyanesh Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 26 PTIA poignant video which went viral in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic summed up the year for the police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It showed a child pleading with his policeman father, who is leaving house for ...

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...

Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020