Delhi Police apprehends man accused of misappropriating Rs 9 crore using seven bank accounts

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening seven bank accounts with forged documents and routing black money to the tune of Rs 9 crore through them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:50 IST
accused Gaurav Singhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening seven bank accounts with forged documents and routing black money to the tune of Rs 9 crore through them.The accused has been identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Shahdara, they said. According to the EOW, on December 24, the accused was arrested after the Income Tax Officer Rajesh Kumar Gupta alleged that a large amount of cash was deposited in different bank accounts during the period from November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016.

On inquiry from concerned banks, it emerged that the account holders were carrying out their business activities from the same premises. It was further found that there were too many businesses claiming to be the occupants of the same premises. "On the basis of the photographs available in the KYC documents, one of the occupants was identified as Gaurav Singhal, who gave his statement u/s 133 A of IT Act," the EOW said in a statement.

In his statement, he admitted to have prepared fake IDs---- voter cards and pan cards for opening various bank accounts in which large amounts of cash were deposited during the period of demonetisation. During the probe, it was found that all the accounts were opened using two different names- Yogesh Kumar and Rahul Jain. The account opening forms obtained from the concerned banks revealed that accused Gaurav Singhal had used his own photographs in all the four accounts of Canara Bank and used photographs of some unknown persons in the remaining three accounts.

It was further revealed that election I-card used to open the seven alleged accounts were fake and the majority of withdrawal and transfer had taken place through mobile banking and Internet Banking, which was activated on the mobile number registered in the name of accused Singhal. He was continuously changing his residence in different localities of the city like Trans-Yamuna, Rohini and Noida before the arrest.

Gaurav was nabbed by the EOW team on December 24 from a paying guest house in the Naveen Shahdara area. (ANI)

