Delhi CP directs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has directed the cops to avoid setting up of non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. The order dated December 25 from the office of the Commissioner of Police stated that in the interest of public at large, it is desired that putting of non-permanent police pickets, with barricades, during peak hours should be avoided, unless under specific instructions from senior officers.

The decision has been taken as non-permanent police pickets cause inconvenience to commuters and even hampers the movement of emergency vehicles. The setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times results in huge traffic, as per the order. "Whenever such pickets are under operation and the police officials on picket duty observe that their checking has caused a traffic jam, then, in such a situation the picket should be immediately loosened to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The jam should not exceed 6-7 metres," it said. (ANI)