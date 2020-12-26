Maha: On run for two years, murder accused nabbed in Thane

A 44-year-old man involved in the killing of a Pune-based land developer in 2018 has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Thane police on Friday evening nabbed Abhimanyu Tiwari who had come to a bus stop on Ghodbunder Road to sell some firearms, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The accused was carrying a country-made revolver and a live cartridge at the time of the arrest, the official said. An offence under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against him with Kasarwadavli police station, he said.

The accused is a notorious criminal involved in the killing of Pune-based land developer Deven Shah (52), who was gunned down in the parking area of his apartment on Prabhat Road of Deccan Gymkhana in January 2018, the official said. According to the police, the accused also faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and has five offences of beatings and running a gambling den registered against him at police stations in Thane and Mumbai.