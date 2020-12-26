Left Menu
Delhi Police sets up solar energy-enabled modern beat booth at India Gate

The Delhi Police on Saturday set up a solar energy-enabled modern beat booth, which is also water, fire and vandalism proof, at the iconic India Gate here, officials said.

26-12-2020
Delhi Police sets up solar energy-enabled modern beat booth at India Gate

The Delhi Police on Saturday set up a solar energy-enabled ''modern beat booth'', which is also water, fire and vandalism proof, at the iconic India Gate here, officials said. Inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), South Zone, Satish Golchha, the booth is dust proof too, they said.

The booth is solar energy-enabled with a storage capacity of 10 hours. It is remote wifi-enabled for digital display of informative or awareness messages on LED panels installed on top of it and has a public announcement system, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police). ''The cabin is equipped with extreme weather regulator, movable wardrobe, first-aid facility and a public facilitation desk. This model beat booth will not only enhance the people-friendly image of the Delhi Police, but will also provide a comfortable environment even in extreme weather conditions to police personnel manning it,'' he said.

Similar police booths with solar-powered LED panels will also be set up at other prominent places in Delhi, the officials said..

