10 tourists from Delhi arrested, 3 vehicles seized for obstructing traffic inside Atal Tunnel

The worlds longest tunnel at an altitude of 10,040 feet, Atal Tunnel has become a tourist destination since it was thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:28 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested 10 tourists and seized three vehicles for obstructing traffic inside Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, a police officer said. The tourists stopped their vehicles inside the tunnel, played music and started dancing which led to a traffic jam on Thursday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The 10 tourists from Delhi, most of them in their twenties and thirties, were arrested and their three cars seized, he said. They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The world's longest tunnel at an altitude of 10,040 feet, Atal Tunnel has become a tourist destination since it was thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October.

The 9.02-km underpass beneath 13,058-feet-high Rohtang Pass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh..

