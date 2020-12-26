Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jharkhand

This is the second incident of a paramilitary jawan killing himself in the district in nine days, Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said.The incident took place in the guard room of the 133rd battalions camp in Manika in the afternoon, he said. Another jawan from Bihars Nawada had shot himself dead at the CRPFs 214th battalion camp in the district on December 17, he added.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:43 IST
CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jharkhand
''Thirty-five-year-old trooper Praveen Mochahari from Assam's Baksa district shot himself under his chin with his service rifle, killing him on the spot. He had recently returned from home,'' the officer said. Image Credit: ANI

A CRPF personnel shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, police said. This is the second incident of a paramilitary jawan killing himself in the district in nine days, Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said.

The incident took place in the guard room of the 133rd battalion's camp in Manika in the afternoon, he said. ''Thirty-five-year-old trooper Praveen Mochahari from Assam's Baksa district shot himself under his chin with his service rifle, killing him on the spot. He had recently returned from home,'' the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the soldier died by suicide due to family issues, he said, adding an investigation is underway. Another jawan from Bihar's Nawada had shot himself dead at the CRPF's 214th battalion camp in the district on December 17, he added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020