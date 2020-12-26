CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jharkhand

A CRPF personnel shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, police said. This is the second incident of a paramilitary jawan killing himself in the district in nine days, Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said.

The incident took place in the guard room of the 133rd battalion's camp in Manika in the afternoon, he said. ''Thirty-five-year-old trooper Praveen Mochahari from Assam's Baksa district shot himself under his chin with his service rifle, killing him on the spot. He had recently returned from home,'' the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the soldier died by suicide due to family issues, he said, adding an investigation is underway. Another jawan from Bihar's Nawada had shot himself dead at the CRPF's 214th battalion camp in the district on December 17, he added.