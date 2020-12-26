Left Menu
3 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Apart from Bedia and Ganju, one of their associates who pasted posters, Santosh Yadav, has been arrested, he said.Naxal posters have been found in nearby areas like Mandu in the last few days, the officer added..

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:26 IST
Three Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) outfit were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday, police said. The arrested Naxals include the outfit's self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' Durga Bedia and 'area commander' Rakesh Ganju alias Abhishek Ji, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Charhi and Bahara forest and nabbed the trio and seized a .315 bore rifle, a country-made pistol, two mobile phones and some posters from their possession, Superintendent of Police Karthik S told reporters. Apart from Bedia and Ganju, one of their associates who pasted posters, Santosh Yadav, has been arrested, he said.

Naxal posters have been found in nearby areas like Mandu in the last few days, the officer added..

