Two UK returnees to Indore test positive for COVID-19

Amid concerns about a new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom (UK), Indore officials have tested 90 people who came to the city from the UK in the past few days out of whom reports have been obtained for 68 persons and two have tested positive for COVID-19. "We had got a list of 163 people. When we contacted them then we came to know that some of them have not come back to India while some returned from Indore after coming here. Then we were left with the final figure of 91," Dr Amit Malakar, COVID Nodal Officer, told ANI.

"Out of these people, one woman who was quarantined on December 5 had got herself tested on her own and her report came as negative on December 12. The other 90 persons have been tested by the government. We have obtained the reports for 68 persons and two out of them have tested positive. We are undertaking the contact tracing of these people," he added. Dr Malakar said sample reports of the rest of the 22 persons will come late in the night.

One of the persons who is 39-year-old and has tested positive for COVID-19 had arrived in Indore on December 6. Dr Malakar said that the number of COVID positive patients is decreasing.

He said a District Task Force meeting was held today for establishing coordination for COVID vaccination due to take place in the near future. "It is not clear when the vaccine will come but priority will be given to the frontline workers and Health Department for vaccination. In the second phase, vaccination will be carried out for people," Dr Malakar further said. (ANI)