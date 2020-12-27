Two sharpshooters held over property dealer’s killing
Sanjay Foji and Ayran Khan were arrested from Tilora village in the Jansath area of the district on Saturday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.The duo was wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Manoj Bhati in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:36 IST
Two sharpshooters were arrested in connection with the killing of a property dealer in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Sunday. Sanjay Foji and Ayran Khan were arrested from Tilora village in the Jansath area of the district on Saturday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.
The duo was wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Manoj Bhati in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said. Bhati had contested the Haryana assembly elections from Tigaon seat last year as a candidate of the Loktantra Suraksha Party.
Foji and Khan were taken to Haryana for interrogation, police said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj
- Khan
- Haryana
- Sanjay Foji
ALSO READ
J-K LG Manoj Sinha calls for campaign to improve digital literacy among citizens
Imtiaz Ali meets J-K Guv Manoj Sinha, plans to promote local talent to higher level
Olympian Manoj Kumar seeks PM's intervention to save BFI from derecognition
Appointments Committee approves empanelment of Manoj Singh Rawat as ITBP ADG
J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses satisfaction over 'peaceful, free and fair' DDC polls