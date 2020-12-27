Two sharpshooters held over property dealer’s killing

Two sharpshooters were arrested in connection with the killing of a property dealer in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Sunday. Sanjay Foji and Ayran Khan were arrested from Tilora village in the Jansath area of the district on Saturday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

The duo was wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Manoj Bhati in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said. Bhati had contested the Haryana assembly elections from Tigaon seat last year as a candidate of the Loktantra Suraksha Party.

Foji and Khan were taken to Haryana for interrogation, police said..