Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two sharpshooters held over property dealer’s killing

Sanjay Foji and Ayran Khan were arrested from Tilora village in the Jansath area of the district on Saturday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.The duo was wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Manoj Bhati in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:36 IST
Two sharpshooters held over property dealer’s killing

Two sharpshooters were arrested in connection with the killing of a property dealer in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Sunday. Sanjay Foji and Ayran Khan were arrested from Tilora village in the Jansath area of the district on Saturday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

The duo was wanted in connection with the murder of property dealer Manoj Bhati in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said. Bhati had contested the Haryana assembly elections from Tigaon seat last year as a candidate of the Loktantra Suraksha Party.

Foji and Khan were taken to Haryana for interrogation, police said..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020