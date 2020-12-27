Man shot dead in clash over land dispute

A 25-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday and his brother seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. According to Circle Officer (CO) Ram Mohan Sharma, the deceased, Arjun, was posted as secretary in Kukra block.

His brother Inder, who suffered bullet injuries, was rushed to district hospital in a serious condition, the CO said. The outgoing village chief Vinod objected to Arjun levelling the plot, saying it belonged to the gram panchayat.

The confrontation soon turned into a violent clash in which firearms were freely used, the official said. On getting information about the incident, police officers reached the spot.

Police said a search has been initiated for the Vinod and his sons in connection with the clash. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the CO said..