850 cartons of illegal liquor seized from truck in UP, one held

A truck with a fake number plate was intercepted at Bidoli checkpost on the Karnal-Meerut highway under Jhinjhana police station, Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav Mishra said. He said 850 cartons of illegal liquor were recovered from the truck. The liquor was being smuggled from Chandigarh using fake documents for distribution during the upcoming panchayat elections.

The truck driver, Subhash, a native of Haryana's Ambala, has been arrested, the police said..