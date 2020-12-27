Left Menu
Diu: Prez visits beach, fort; inaugurates light-sound show

It is a matter of great pride that India has topped the 50 Blue Flag certification countries, it said.Kovind later visited Diu Fort and inaugurated a light-and-sound show, and then saw a cultural programme staged there, it added..

PTI | Diu | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit, officials said. He was taken to the beach from Ghoghla circuit house by Praful Patel, administrator of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the 'Blue Flag' certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education, said an official release. The release said Blue Flag certificates are given under four heads in 33 different categories, including environmental education and information, bath water quality, environmental management and conservation, and convenience and safety on the beach.

Apart from basic facilities such as public toilets, changing and shower rooms, watch towers, mechanized pollution eradication services, beach safety and security measures as per international certification at Ghoghla Beach, facilities like demarcation of safe swimming area are provided by the administration, the release informed. ''This year, the Union Ministry of Tourism sent a proposal of eight beaches for this certification, and all of them were accepted. It is a matter of great pride that India has topped the 50 Blue Flag certification countries,'' it said.

Kovind later visited Diu Fort and inaugurated a light-and-sound show, and then saw a cultural programme staged there, it added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

