Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLA injured as car collides with jeep in Rajasthan's Alwar

Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal and one of his associates were injured after their car collided with a jeep near Shahjahanpur in Rajasthans Alwar district on Sunday, police said. Narayan Beniwal is a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP leader and the brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:14 IST
MLA injured as car collides with jeep in Rajasthan's Alwar

Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal and one of his associates were injured after their car collided with a jeep near Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said. Narayan Beniwal is a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and the brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. The brothers have been staging a protest in Shahjahanpur against three recent farm laws brought by the Centre

The accident occurred when the vehicle of Narayan Beniwal, who was going to the protest site, collided with a loading jeep. The MLA sustained injuries on the head and legs and his associate Pradeep Kumar also got injured, Behror police station in-charge Vinod Sankhla said

Beniwal and Kumar were taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020