MLA injured as car collides with jeep in Rajasthan's Alwar
Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal and one of his associates were injured after their car collided with a jeep near Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said. Narayan Beniwal is a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and the brother of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. The brothers have been staging a protest in Shahjahanpur against three recent farm laws brought by the Centre
The accident occurred when the vehicle of Narayan Beniwal, who was going to the protest site, collided with a loading jeep. The MLA sustained injuries on the head and legs and his associate Pradeep Kumar also got injured, Behror police station in-charge Vinod Sankhla said
Beniwal and Kumar were taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.
