Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt suspends panchyat commissioner over dumping of garbage in front of banks

The garbage dumping incidents led to strong protests from the banks and left the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government embarrassed as opposition parties alleged that it was a state-sponsored act.On December 24, garbage was found dumped in front of four bank branches in Vuyyuru, in what the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G Srkr Vijay Kumar now called a protest against the indifferent attitude of the bankers in sanctioning loans under various schemes.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:32 IST
AP govt suspends panchyat commissioner over dumping of garbage in front of banks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday suspended Commissioner of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat in Krishna district over the dumping of garbage in front of four bank branches in the town last week allegedly by sanitation workers as a mark of protest over ''indifferent attitude'' in sanctioning loans. The government also sought an explanation from the commissioners of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation in the district where too similar incidents were reported, official sources said.

The state government was said to have acted after the Centre took the issue seriously and registered its protest with the Finance Department, the sources added. The garbage dumping incidents led to strong protests from the banks and left the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government embarrassed as opposition parties alleged that it was a state-sponsored act.

On December 24, garbage was found dumped in front of four bank branches in Vuyyuru, in what the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G Srkr Vijay Kumar now called a protest against the indifferent attitude of the bankers in sanctioning loans under various schemes. Such incidents also came to light in Vijayawada city and Machilipatnam as well.

The bank unions called this atrocious and strongly condemned the government attitude. It is highly deplorable that the municipal officials themselves supervised the dumping of garbage in front of the banks. Such things, targeting the banks, have never happened anywhere else, the All India Bank Employees Association said.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to lash out at the YSR Congress government over the incidents. This depraved and callous state-sponsored act will reflect badly on APs reputation. Where is the state headed with such outrageously uncivil actions, Chandrababu angrily questioned.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020