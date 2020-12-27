Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man dies after brutal assault, 6 booked, 2 cops suspended

A case of murder has now been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.Meanwhile, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel has placed Govardhan police station in charge inspector Raghavendra Yadav and sub inspector Pramod Tiwari under suspension for dereliction of duty, officials said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:32 IST
MP: Man dies after brutal assault, 6 booked, 2 cops suspended

A 50-year-old man who suffered internal organ injuries last month after a group of six people allegedly pumped air into his anus with a compressor machine pipe has died, leading to the suspension of two policemen for dereliction of duty on Sunday, an official from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh said. The family of Parmanand Dhakat has claimed he died on December 25 after the manager of a crushing unit, identified as Rajesh Rai, and five of his men, on November 8, inserted the compressor machine pipe in his anus and released air, Pohri Sub Divisional Officer of Police Niranjan Rajput said.

The incident took place in Ghazigarh village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarter, and Dhakat, a labourer at the crushing unit where Rai is manager, was taken to Gwalior and Jaipur for treatment before being brought back to the district hospital here where he died of internal organ injuries, the SDOP said. ''The family has claimed they lodged a complaint with Govardhan police station but no FIR was registered. A case of murder has now been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel has placed Govardhan police station in charge inspector Raghavendra Yadav and sub inspector Pramod Tiwari under suspension for dereliction of duty, officials said. Incidentally, a case under lighter charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered on Saturday, and stricter provisions were invoked after Dhakat's kin protested on Sunday, sources said.

They said Dhakat may have been assaulted over a wage dispute with the crusher unit management..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020