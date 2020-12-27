Woman killed after argument between two groups turned violent in UP's Bhadohi

A 70-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured after an argument broke out between two families over the removal of paddy straw here on Sunday, police said. Kalpnath Dubey, a resident of Umraha village under the Aurai police station, was going on a tractor from his house when he started removing paddy straw of his relative Tara Shankar Dubey lying on the way, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

On this, an argument broke out between Tara Shankar's wife and sons of Kalpnath. The argument escalated and both the sides started using sticks and pelted stones on each other. Tara Shankar's wife Vimla Devi died on the spot and three people from his side and two from Kalpnath's family were injured. On the complaint of Tara Shankar's son Praveen, a case has been registered against Kalpnath and his three sons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said..