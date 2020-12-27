BSF conducts cyclothon near International Border in Jammu

Braving bone-chilling cold and thick fog, over 80 cyclists on Sunday covered different villages near the International Border here as part of the Border Security Force's 'Fit India Movement' programme, an official said. The cyclists also included border guards from various battalions of the force, members of a Jammu-based cyclist club and local youth, a BSF spokesperson said. He said the cyclothon was flagged off by a senior BSF officer at Sattowali. The bicycle rally covered various villages in the Suchetgarh sector, including Sattowali, Nai Basti and Faloura. It reached Border Out Post Octroi from where the participants headed towards several villages in the area on foot

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Surjit Singh lauded the participants and exhorted the youth to join the Border Security Force (BSF). He also asked them to remain fit and healthy. PTI TAS SRY