4 killed, 2 injured in car-motorcycle collision in Gujarat
Four persons were killed andtwo injured in an accident between a car and a motorcycle nearBhabhar village in Gujarats Banaskantha district, police saidon MondayThe collision took place late Sunday night on a sharpturn and the car, after hitting the motorcycle, rammed into atree, leaving four people, comprising three on the two-wheelerand one in the car, dead, said sub inspector Pravin Ahir ofBhabhar police stationTwo people were injured and are hospitalised inDeesa.PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:14 IST
Four persons were killed andtwo injured in an accident between a car and a motorcycle nearBhabhar village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police saidon Monday
The collision took place late Sunday night on a sharpturn and the car, after hitting the motorcycle, rammed into atree, leaving four people, comprising three on the two-wheelerand one in the car, dead, said sub inspector Pravin Ahir ofBhabhar police station
''Two people were injured and are hospitalised inDeesa. The car was on its way to Deesa, while the motorcyclewas going in the opposite direction to Mitha village. All thedead are in the 20s and 30s,'' Ahir said.
