Man killed, 3 injured as wall collapses in UP

A man died and three others were injured when a wall collapsed and fell over them at a brick kiln in the Kotwali Dehat area here on Monday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Sachin and the three injured as Akash, Arjun and Sikandar. They said the injured were rushed to a hospital.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:13 IST
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

