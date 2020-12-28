Security forces recover consignment of weapons from naxal hideouts in Jharkhand

Acting on the information obtained from two arrested Naxalites who were earlier active in the Santhal Pargana area of the state, Jharkhand Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have recovered a consignment of explosives and weapons from different Naxal-affected areas in Dumka district in a joint operation. The arrested Naxalites have been identified as Prashant alias Suraj and Sudhir alias Suleman Kisku.

"CRPF, SSB and Jharkhand Police conducted a joint operation on the information received from both the arrested Naxalites," Santhal Pargana zone's Inspector General of Police Sudarshan Mandal informed the media at a press conference here. The seized consignment includes 1 USA-manufactured rifle, 1000 detonators, 135 bullets of SLR, 50 bullets of INSAS rifles, 18 magazine chargers and other weapons, Mandal informed. (ANI)