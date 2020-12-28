Left Menu
FROM THE FIELD: Misunderstood and mistreated; transgender women in Mexico

A group of transgender women in Mexico City has been telling the UN how despite living with discrimination and the threat of physical violence, they have managed to help others in a poor neighbourhood of the Mexican capital during the COVID-19 crisis.

UN News | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:35 IST
The Women of “Casa de las Muñecas Tiresias” shelter have been providing up to 80 free meals a day to some of their most vulnerable neighbours. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alice came out as a transgender woman as a teenager. , by UN Mexico/Gabriela Ramirez

The Women of "Casa de las Muñecas Tiresias" shelter have been providing up to 80 free meals a day to some of their most vulnerable neighbours.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are often indiscriminately attacked, or, according to media reports, murdered in Mexico and have been experiencing heightened stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read testimonies here from transgender women who feel misunderstood and mistreated but who are hoping to play their role in creating a fairer and more equal world.

