Cops bust obscene dance party at villa, rescue five women

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:10 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI): Police raided a villa hereand arrested 11 people after busting an obscenedancepartyand rescued five women who were allegedly dancing in anobscene manner, sources said on Monday. A police team raided the villa in Keesara area onSunday evening and found a gathering of people with the womenperforming ''vulgar, obscene'' dances to music, police said

The party ahead of the New Year was organisedby an Area Manager of a seed company for dealers in his areaas they are supporting his business, they said

While 11 people, including the organisers, werearrested, the five women were being sent to aprotection home,they added.PTI VVK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

