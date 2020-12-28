Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:01 IST
Dhankhar criticises Mamata govt to serve 'political masters': Derek
TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly demeaning and criticising the state without any basis. "Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master's Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal's hospitality. Shame on you," O'Brien tweeted.

The TMC leader was responding to tweets by the Governor where the latter was attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Such capitulation DGP WB Police and usurpation #SSA Mamata Banerjee sound the death knell of democracy. Such gross violation of the Police Act and constitutional provisions proves the political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be "politically neutrality," he said in another tweet. The Governor said that decoupling of police from political work is a must for the survival of democracy.

"Political Neutrality is the quintessence of administration as per law. Its disregard by public servants by engaging as political workers cannot be countenanced. Such misconduct entails serious consequences," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

Yangon Myanmar, December 28 ANIXinhua The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 m...

Vardhan stresses on innovative convergence strategies to improve healthcare system

It is important to focus on innovative convergence strategies to take Indias healthcare system to a new height, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday and stressed on involving grassroots workers in brainstorming on innovations ...

Uganda: Ban on New Year Fireworks to avoid public gathering

Strict guidelines for the New Year night celebration against public gatherings have been laid by the government of Uganda, according to a report by Monitor.The government has reportedly suspended firework display, prayers, and joining in tr...

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

Lebanons health minister said Monday his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20 of Lebanese. Hamad Hassan said in a news conference his government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020