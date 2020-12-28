Left Menu
Indian Army commemorates Battle of Nagi

An event was organised by the Indian Army at Sadhuwali Cantonment at Sri ganganagar to commemorate the Battle of Nagi on Nagi day on Sunday night.

ANI | Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An event was organised by the Indian Army at Sadhuwali Cantonment at Sri ganganagar to commemorate the Battle of Nagi on Nagi day on Sunday night. Nagi day is remembered as the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan's attempt to grab Nagi by breaching the ceasefire in the 1971 war.

"A light and sound show depicting the battle of Nagi was put on display by the Indian Army. The show highlighted the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers of the Indian Army at Nagi for upholding the sanctity of our western border and sovereignty of the nation," Indian Army said in a press note. "The audience was spellbound by the magnificent performance by the pipe bands of the Forever Victorious Brigade. It was followed by traditional martial art display of gatka by Sikh soldiers and Khukri dance by Gorkhas of the Indian Army," it added.

Indian Army further said: "The recreation of the battle brought alive the Nagi battlefield. The live commentary with lights infused the atmosphere with pride. Nagi day symbolises the sacrifice by the Indian Army and the contribution of the villagers in the Battle of Nagi." The function was attended by veterans, serving personnel, civil dignitaries, media persons and families of army personnel. (ANI)

