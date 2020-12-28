Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating appPTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:04 IST
A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on Monday
As per the victim's complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, then took her to his house and thrashed and rapedher, an official said
The man was arrested and further probe was underway,he added.