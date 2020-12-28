Left Menu
Gen Rawat lauds Odisha Police for effectively fighting Naxalism

General Rawat, while virtually addressing the ongoing 62nd Senior Odisha Police Officers Conference here, extolled the state police for maintaining high standards of law and order in the state.Odisha Police has earned very high standards of law and order in the state and succeeded in tackling the challenges of Left-wing Extremism with good results, he said.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday appreciated the Odisha Police for successfully tackling Naxalism in cooperation with central paramilitary forces. General Rawat, while virtually addressing the ongoing 62nd Senior Odisha Police Officers' Conference here, extolled the state police for maintaining ''high standards'' of law and order in the state.

''Odisha Police has earned very high standards of law and order in the state and succeeded in tackling the challenges of Left-wing Extremism with good results,'' he said. He said that policemen are the most visible representatives of the government and the first responders to any crisis, which is why they are called ''pioneers of security''.

General Rawat said the fallout of events like climate change, de-globalisation, regionalisation, popular protests and trade wars has raised the risk of destabilisation and disruptions and in this context, the role of police in maintaining internal security is critical..

