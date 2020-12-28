Left Menu
Haryana Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in UP, 4 held

Haryana Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh and recovered a large number of equipment used in making illegal weapons on Monday.

ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:38 IST
Haryana Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in UP, 4 held
Haryana Police busts an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh

Haryana Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh and recovered a large number of equipment used in making illegal weapons on Monday. Giving this information, Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the crackdown was made by a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team at the behest of kingpin Istaq Ahmed, a resident of Bazar Mohalla, Baheri, district Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested in connection with recovery of huge illegal arms in Sirsa.

The illegal unit was busted by police during a raid at Beheri area in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 19 butts of illegal pistol, 10 barrel, 19 springs, 20 screws, 3 triggers, one unfinished pistol and other items were recovered from the unit. Two other accused have been identified during interrogation who will be arrested soon.

So far, four accused including the kingpin have been arrested in this case with the recovery of 22 illegal pistols, 72 live and empty cartridges. On December 19, a police team on secret information had nabbed Dara Singh and Amarjeet Singh after the recovery of a huge cache of weapons in Sirsa. During their remand period, police arrested Avtar Singh, a resident of Punjab, along with five illegal pistols from a hotel in Hisar. Later on, kingpin of the network Istaq Ahmed, was apprehended from Bareilly in UP.

The initial probe revealed that Istaq Ahmed had already been arrested in illegal arms case. Later, he ran away. Uttar Pradesh Police had booked him after busting an illegal weapons manufacturing unit in 2019. In addition, he was on the radar of the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) team. (ANI)

