2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's FatehpurPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:35 IST
Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possession
Hathgam Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the two men -- Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Arif -- with 102 kg of cow meat
The SHO said a case was registered against the duo under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and they were sent to jail.
