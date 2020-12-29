Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honduran environmental activist killed in front of family

Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday night after the attack in the village El Ocotal, in central Honduras. A law enforcement spokesman told Reuters the killing was under investigation.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:16 IST
Honduran environmental activist killed in front of family

Masked men armed with guns and machetes killed a Honduran environmentalist activist in front of his family, police said on Monday, the latest in a string of such attacks in the Central American country. Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday night after the attack in the village El Ocotal, in central Honduras.

A law enforcement spokesman told Reuters the killing was under investigation. "Police authorities immediately decided to initiate a corresponding investigation... we hope to have an answer soon," police official Kevin Hernandez told journalists.

Honduras is one of the world's most dangerous countries for activists, with 14 land and environmental defenders killed last year, up from four people in 2018, according to data made available by advocacy group Global Witness. Vasquez, a member of the indigenous Lenca community which lives in the mountainous region near the border with El Salvador, had intended to run for Congress as a member of the opposition LIBRE party in 2021 elections.

He had filed complaints to national authorities starting in 2017 over alleged political persecution due to his work in environmental activism, according to the Coalition against Impunity (CCI), a non-government organization. "The state is directly responsible for his murder due to its omissions in the face of the serious risks of which it was duly aware," the CCI said.

The Honduran government did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Vasquez's killing comes four years after the assassination of Lenca indigenous activist Berta Caceres, a veteran land rights defender who led a battle against a major dam on ancestral lands before she was shot to death at her home.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'He was not on our radar': authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his sui...

Be prepared for another, more severe pandemic: WHO officials

The next pandemic may be more severe, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Program, adding that we need get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society. Lets honour those weve l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit

Wall Street was on track to close at record highs on Monday, but crude prices lost ground as long-awaited pandemic relief and Brexit trade deals fueled investors risk appetite.U.S. equities followed the example of their European counterpart...

Three French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday -Elysee

Three French soldiers died while in operation in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020